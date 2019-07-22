Nepal-France Relations At 70

The French Embassy celebrated Bastille Day, National Day of France, marking seventy years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries

July 22, 2019, 1:15 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Celebrating the Bastille Day, that is, the National Day of France has always been special. As Nepal and France have been celebrating seventy years since establishment of their bilateral relations, this year’s celebration was more special.

French Ambassador to Nepal Francois-Xavier Leger hosted a reception at Hotel De l’Annapurna to celebrate the Bastille Day and 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun was the chief guest of the program. High-level government officials, ambassadors of different countries, business communities, French nationals living in Nepal attended the reception.

Addressing the program, Ambassador of France to Nepal Leger said that France and Nepal enjoy very good relations. He also said that France and Nepal have made enormous progress in the last seventy years and added that time was ripe to look into the future.

With a lavish food of diverse French taste with French wine, Hotel Annapurna has made the night on the French National Day special. Hosting the first national day reception, Hotel Annapurna has shown that it can offer best venue and best foods.

A Correspondent

NEPAL RUSSIA RELATIONS Healthy Note
Jul 21, 2019
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Root To Root
Jul 21, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA Irritations In Relations
Jul 20, 2019
Sexual Violence Is One Of The Most Heinous Crimes
Jul 19, 2019
UPPER TAMAKOSI Major Breakthrough
Jul 01, 2019

More on News

Nepal Endorsed Caracas Political Declaration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
Sajha Party added Seven New Members In Central Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Major General Chowdhury Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
NIJSC Demands All Details Of Guthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 30 minutes ago
NHRC To Organize International Conference On Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Top 5 Finalists Announced For ICT Award 2019: Online And SMS Voting begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Accelerate The Work In Upper Tamakosi: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
BP Koirala’s 37 the Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
Heavy To Moderate Rain Will Occur In Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
The End? By Abijit Sharma Jul 21, 2019
Book A Testimony Of Development By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75