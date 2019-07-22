Nepal-France Relations At 70

Celebrating the Bastille Day, that is, the National Day of France has always been special. As Nepal and France have been celebrating seventy years since establishment of their bilateral relations, this year’s celebration was more special.

French Ambassador to Nepal Francois-Xavier Leger hosted a reception at Hotel De l’Annapurna to celebrate the Bastille Day and 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun was the chief guest of the program. High-level government officials, ambassadors of different countries, business communities, French nationals living in Nepal attended the reception.

Addressing the program, Ambassador of France to Nepal Leger said that France and Nepal enjoy very good relations. He also said that France and Nepal have made enormous progress in the last seventy years and added that time was ripe to look into the future.

