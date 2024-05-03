Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Koshi And Madhesh

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.