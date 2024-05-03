LATE SAMBHU PRASAD GYAWALI: Legendry Lawyer

Dr. Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, stated that the late Sambhu Prasad Gyawali, a distinguished lawyer, is a symbol of Nepal's contemporary judicial system. He highlighted Gyawali's efforts in establishing and institutionalizing the judiciary in Nepal, emphasizing that his legacy will be forever honored.

In his presentation titled "Independent and Strong Judiciary in the Historical Context of Nepal's Legal History," former Supreme Court Justice Prakas Wasti highlighted Gyawali's various contributions. Wasti recognized Gyawali's efforts in modernizing Nepal's legal system and judicial institutions during his tenure in various roles. He further elaborated on Gyawali's multifaceted role within the judicial system, emphasizing that his dedication to the law and his profession serves as an inspiration for lawyers and judges alike.

As a former member of the Human Rights Commission and a senior advocate, Wasti praised Gyawali for his efforts in preventing the politicization of the judiciary and opposing any actions that could compromise professionalism within the legal system.

Nepal is currently facing crucial periods, and the judiciary plays a vital role during these times, as highlighted by an individual. It was also mentioned that the legal fraternity should take pride in having had a personality like the late Gyawali. Gopal Krishna Ghimire, the President of Nepal Bar Association, stated that lawyers like him greatly benefited from the vast knowledge of the late Gyawali. He stressed the importance for new lawyers to understand the contributions made by senior advocates like Gyawali.

Additionally, senior advocate Chandrakanta Gyawali emphasized the significance of lecture series in strengthening Nepal's legal system. The lecture series was organized by Nepal Bar Council, and the chairman of the council and attorney General, Dr. Dinmani Pokharel, highlighted the need for Nepal's legal fraternity to remember the sacrifices and contributions made by the late Gyawali. He further mentioned that the Nepalese judicial system is currently facing numerous challenges, and the contributions of the late Gyawali will help overcome these crises.

During the gathering, which was attended by esteemed lawyers, legal practitioners, and family members, Prajwal Raj Gyawali, the grandson of the deceased Gyawali, delivered a speech on behalf of his grandmother Nalini Gyawali regarding the lecture series.

As a young lawyer, Gyawali emphasized the significance of young leaders being cognizant of the remarkable contributions made by renowned individuals like the late Gyawali in Nepal's legal framework.

Furthermore, a special edition of a book written by the late Sambhu Prasad Gyawali was revealed during the event, and Nalini Gyawali personally signed copies of the book that were available for purchase at the program.