LATE SAMBHU PRASAD GYAWALI: Legendry Lawyer

Sambhu Prasad Gyawali, a renowned lawyer, is widely recognized for his significant contributions to Nepal's legal system. His legacy continues to be cherished as his invaluable impact on the country's legal framework is remembered

May 3, 2024, 1:28 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Dr. Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, stated that the late Sambhu Prasad Gyawali, a distinguished lawyer, is a symbol of Nepal's contemporary judicial system. He highlighted Gyawali's efforts in establishing and institutionalizing the judiciary in Nepal, emphasizing that his legacy will be forever honored.

During a lecture commemorating the 25th Memorial Day of the esteemed late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali, a renowned constitutional lawyer, former attorney general, and law minister, Justice Dr. Bhattarai expressed that Gyawali played a significant role in Nepal's modern judicial system. He stressed Gyawali's invaluable contribution to the establishment and institutionalization of the judiciary in Nepal, noting that his impact will be everlasting.

In his presentation titled "Independent and Strong Judiciary in the Historical Context of Nepal's Legal History," former Supreme Court Justice Prakas Wasti highlighted Gyawali's various contributions. Wasti recognized Gyawali's efforts in modernizing Nepal's legal system and judicial institutions during his tenure in various roles. He further elaborated on Gyawali's multifaceted role within the judicial system, emphasizing that his dedication to the law and his profession serves as an inspiration for lawyers and judges alike.

As a former member of the Human Rights Commission and a senior advocate, Wasti praised Gyawali for his efforts in preventing the politicization of the judiciary and opposing any actions that could compromise professionalism within the legal system.

law_program.width-800.jpg

Nepal is currently facing crucial periods, and the judiciary plays a vital role during these times, as highlighted by an individual. It was also mentioned that the legal fraternity should take pride in having had a personality like the late Gyawali. Gopal Krishna Ghimire, the President of Nepal Bar Association, stated that lawyers like him greatly benefited from the vast knowledge of the late Gyawali. He stressed the importance for new lawyers to understand the contributions made by senior advocates like Gyawali.

Additionally, senior advocate Chandrakanta Gyawali emphasized the significance of lecture series in strengthening Nepal's legal system. The lecture series was organized by Nepal Bar Council, and the chairman of the council and attorney General, Dr. Dinmani Pokharel, highlighted the need for Nepal's legal fraternity to remember the sacrifices and contributions made by the late Gyawali. He further mentioned that the Nepalese judicial system is currently facing numerous challenges, and the contributions of the late Gyawali will help overcome these crises.

LATE SAMBHU PRASAD GYAWALI 1.jpg

During the gathering, which was attended by esteemed lawyers, legal practitioners, and family members, Prajwal Raj Gyawali, the grandson of the deceased Gyawali, delivered a speech on behalf of his grandmother Nalini Gyawali regarding the lecture series.

As a young lawyer, Gyawali emphasized the significance of young leaders being cognizant of the remarkable contributions made by renowned individuals like the late Gyawali in Nepal's legal framework.

Furthermore, a special edition of a book written by the late Sambhu Prasad Gyawali was revealed during the event, and Nalini Gyawali personally signed copies of the book that were available for purchase at the program.

A Correspondent

TBM’S POPULARITY: Upper Arun And Dudhkohshi Next
May 02, 2024
QATAR AMIR’S STATE VISIT: Five Agreements
Apr 28, 2024
BIPIN JOSHI: Call For Release
Apr 21, 2024
TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROEJCT: A Significant Achievement
Apr 15, 2024
AMBASSADOR HANAN GODAR: Sharing Pain With A Nepali Family
Mar 30, 2024

More on National

Data Hub Pvt. Ltd Honored With This Year's National ICT Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 minutes ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa To Arrive In Nepal On May 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
IFAD/MoICS’s SMRIDDHI: Retaining Returnee Workers By Keshab Poudel 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
EU Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On VP Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ambassador Of Nepal To Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal Presented His Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Impact Of Indian Elections In Nepal By Shanker Man Singh May 03, 2024
Hamas: Leader Studying Ceasefire Proposal In 'Positive Spirit' By Agencies May 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Koshi And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2024
TBM’S POPULARITY: Upper Arun And Dudhkohshi Next By A Correspondent May 02, 2024
Education, Jobs, Health Care: You Can Make The Difference. By Scott DeLisi May 02, 2024
Sensations, Perceptions And Concentrations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh May 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75