QATAR AMIR’S STATE VISIT: Five Agreements

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, has returned to his home country after completing a two-day state visit to Nepal. President Ramchandra Poudel personally went to the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to bid farewell to the Qatari Amir. Unfortunately, for the family and well-wishers of Bipin Joshi, the visit ended in disappointment. Despite Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's earlier assurance that he would request the Qatari Amir to help secure the release of Nepalese student Bipin Joshi from Hamas custody, no mention was made of this matter after their meeting.

During his visit, the Amir of Qatar held bilateral meetings and engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' this morning. They took the opportunity to assess the current state of relations between Nepal and Qatar, and both leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership.

However, the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not mention anything about Qatar's facilitation in the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who has been in Hamas custody since last October.

Following the discussions, the Prime Minister and Amir attended a signing ceremony for bilateral Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The signing of these documents has opened up opportunities for increased cooperation and collaboration between the two nations in key areas.

Today, Nepal and Qatar have signed six Agreements and MoUs. These include a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Fields of Culture and Arts between the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal and the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar, as well as an Agreement on Cooperation and Exchange of News between National News Agency, Nepal (RSS) and Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Additionally, there is a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Field of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Youth and Sports between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar, a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between the Office of the Attorney General of Nepal and the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar, and a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Diplomatic Training and Education between The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) of the Government of Nepal and The Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Qatar Chamber today, further strengthening the collaboration between the private sectors of Nepal and Qatar. In a gesture of hospitality, the Prime Minister of Nepal hosted a luncheon in honor of the Amir of Qatar.

The diplomatic relations between Nepal and Qatar were established on January 21, 1977. Nepal took the initiative to establish its Embassy in Doha, Qatar on July 11, 2000, while Qatar reciprocated by setting up its Embassy in Nepal in August 2011. Prior to this, the Qatari Ambassador residing in New Delhi, India was also accredited to Nepal.

Nepal and Qatar share similar perspectives on various international agendas and issues. Both countries are signatories to the Non-Aligned Movement and are active members of the United Nations. They have been working closely together in these international forums, playing pivotal roles in promoting peace, security, and development worldwide.

During the Fourth Labor Ministerial Joint Meeting held on December 2 and 3, 2021, in Kathmandu, the two countries agreed to review the Labor Agreement signed in 2005. However, the review process is yet to be initiated.

In 2005, an agreement pertaining to economic, trade, and technical collaboration was signed between the two countries. Following Nepal's agreement with Qatar in 2007 to eliminate dual taxation, Qatari investors have made investments in various sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and energy.

Additionally, Nepal and Qatar signed a bilateral air service agreement in July 2002, and a collaboration agreement in the tourism sector in 2011. The private sectors of both countries have also engaged in cooperation, with the Nepal Chamber of Commerce and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce signing a bilateral cooperation agreement in 2018.

The Doha Bank, a major bank in Qatar, established its contact office in Kathmandu in December 2018. Furthermore, Nepali industrialists have formed an organization called the Nepali Business Association Qatar, which was registered with the Qatar Financial Authority in March 2021. Over the years, there have been several high-level visits between Nepal and Qatar, including an official visit by the first President of Nepal, Dr. Ram Baran Yadav, in 2011, and a state visit by President Bidya Devi Bhandari from October 30 to November 2, 2018.