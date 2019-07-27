Nepal Defeat Kuwait By 7 Wickets, Revive The Hope To Qualify

July 27, 2019, 2:54 p.m.

Nepal defeats Kuwait by seven wickets. The victory revives Nepal’s hope to qualify for ICC T-20 World Cup Cricket. Nepal will play the last match with Singapore Tomorrow. Batting first Kuwait scored 141 runs. Nepal reached the target in 16.3 over with a loss of three wickets. Kuwait scored 141 in 20 over fall of nine wickets.

Nepal’ team captain Paras Khadka played extremely well with 68 runs in 42 balls. Paras shot 14 four and 1 six. After this, Khadka is a first Nepali player to secure three half century in T-20 International tournament.

Sarad Bheswakar scored 38 not out, Gyanendra Malla 19.

