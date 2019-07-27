Nepal Should Be Declared Hindu State: BJP Leader Dr. Swamy

Influential leader of Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and member of Lok Sabha Dr. Subramanian Swamy has demanded to declare Nepal Hindu State. Addressing two day international conference in Kathmandu, Dr. Swamy said that due to its geography and history, India and China are also positive to make Nepal Hindu State.

Jointly organized by World Hindu Association and World Hindu Federation, Dr. Swamy has left Nepal following addressing two day conference. He also paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at his residence Baluwatar. He discussed the matter of mutual interest with Prime Minister Oli.

Another BJP leader and former member of Lok Sabha Tarun Bijaya, who is regarded as strong Hindu leader, also separately met prime minister Oli. Bijaya is in favor of declaring Nepal as Hindu State reports Deshsanchar.