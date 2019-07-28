T-20 World Cup Qualifying: Singapore Defeats Nepal

Nepal Lost To Singapore Dashing Hope To Reach Global Qualifying In Australia

July 28, 2019, 11:55 a.m.

Nepal's hope to play T-20 final qualifying shattered after its defeats against Singapore in wide margin. After the loss of today match, Nepal has lost to Singapore by 82 runs.

Batting first Singapore score 192 runs in 20 over losing six wickets. However, Nepal scored 109 in just 15 over. Nepal's team captain Paras Khadka scored 12 runs only. After the fall of wicket of Captain Khadka, no players stood at the crease. Gyanendra Malla, however, scored 39 runs.

After this victory Singapore has reached to global qualifying match.

