Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal

As Axis of Monsoon Trough is gradually shifting close to Western Terai of Nepal from South, monsoon will be again active within two or three days. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country on August 1.It also predicted that fain to occur at some places of the country.

According to Skymet Weather, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture to the eastern and the northeastern states of the India. Hence, moderate rains are possible over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Light rains with one or two moderate spells will be seen over rest Northeast India, Bihar.