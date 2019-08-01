Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal

Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal

Aug. 1, 2019, 7:43 a.m.

As Axis of Monsoon Trough is gradually shifting close to Western Terai of Nepal from South, monsoon will be again active within two or three days. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country on August 1.It also predicted that fain to occur at some places of the country.

According to Skymet Weather, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture to the eastern and the northeastern states of the India. Hence, moderate rains are possible over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Light rains with one or two moderate spells will be seen over rest Northeast India, Bihar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers
Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan'
Aug 01, 2019
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai
Aug 01, 2019
Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan
Aug 01, 2019
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation
Jul 31, 2019

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast July 30: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places Of Nepal On July 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Heavy Rains Submerge Mumbai, More Shower Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Can Adaptation, In Its Current Form Adequately Solve Climate Crises In Nepal? - Debunking The Myth Of Adaptation By Tek Jung Mahat Aug 01, 2019
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75