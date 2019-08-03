Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months

Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months

Aug. 3, 2019, 7:32 a.m.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was "corrupt".

Barcelona forward Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina's 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the "cup was fixed for Brazil".

He has also been fined $50,000 (£41,121) by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.

Messi has seven days to appeal Conmebol's decision to suspend him.

The ban means Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

Argentina's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.

Following Argentina's 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about "serious and gross refereeing errors".

In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were "unfounded" and "represent a lack of respect".

Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption," Messi said. "They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

"Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don't allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit."

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Aug 03, 2019
Another Bridge Connecting Nepal-India Opens
Aug 03, 2019
Any Discussion On Kashmir Will Only Be With Pakistan And Bilateral: Jaishankar to US
Aug 02, 2019
India Does Not Have Hidden Agenda Against Nepal: BJP leader Dr. Cauthaiwala
Aug 02, 2019
Nepalese Students Boom In Australia
Aug 02, 2019

More on Sports

Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Neymar Rape Case Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
T-20 World Cup Qualifying: Singapore Defeats Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal Defeat Kuwait By 7 Wickets, Revive The Hope To Qualify By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
T-20 World Cup Cricket Nepal Defeats Malaysia With Malla's Half Century By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Criminal Rape Charges In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

NEA Electricity Kulman’s Rush By Keshab Poudel Aug 03, 2019
POLITICS Full Of Contradictions By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2019
Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2019
Another Bridge Connecting Nepal-India Opens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2019
Any Discussion On Kashmir Will Only Be With Pakistan And Bilateral: Jaishankar to US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
India Does Not Have Hidden Agenda Against Nepal: BJP leader Dr. Cauthaiwala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584