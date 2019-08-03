Nepalis And Japanese Medical Doctors Discussed Health Related Issues

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo said that there need to improve the health services in rural and remote parts of Nepal. Addressing the 1st Japan Nepal Medical Conference, ambassador Saigo said that this conference will help to find out the solution to improve the health facilities in rural Nepal.

Organized by Japan Graduated Medical Doctors (JaGraM) of JUAAN (Japanese Universities Alumni Association, Nepal), in support of the Embassy of Japan, one day Medical Conference "Japan-Nepal Friendship for Strengthening Health System in Nepal discussed the broader issues of Nepal’s rural health systems.

Some 80 participants from Nepal and Japan attended the conference, where more than 20 papers were presented. Moderated by Dr Narayan B Basnet and Dr Osamu Nakagomi, two scientific papers on Scientific achievement in medical center were presented in morning session.

Dr Yasuhiko Suzuki presented the paper Nepal-Japan Collaboration for the Control of Tuberculosis. Similarly, Dr Rameshwar Pokharel presented the paper on Infant and Child Mortality Then and Now in Nepal. Dr Narayan B Basnet presented the paper on Practice of Modern Medical Science, Art of Healing and Hope at CMDC, Kathmandu, Nepal

Dr Osamu Nakagomi presented the paper on the Role of Nepalese Studies played in the Making of Molecular. Dr. Sudhansu KC presented the paper on Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Patient in HIV Co-infected Patient: Real life Experience from Nepal.

Likewise, Dr Amit Khanal discussed on Community Based School Oral Health Promotion Program and Dr Basu Dev Pandey highlighted on Health Service Delivery System in the Federal Nepal.

Moderated by Dr Prabin Shrestha and Dr Saori Kashima, the second session began with Dr Prakash Sayami presenting the paper on Thoracic Oncological Surgery in Manmohan Cardiothoracic Centre Institute of Medicine.

Dr Gopi Aryal presented the paper on Immunohistochemical Evaluation of GATA-3, pAKT and Ki-67 in Triple Negative Breast Carcinoma. Dr Yogendra P Singh highlighted the Trends of Admission among Cancer Patients to a University Hospital in Kathmandu following the 2015 Nepal Earthquake

Chaired by Dr Hirotomo Yamanashi, Health education and research in Nagasaki University-Collaboration with San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, Philippine, Dr Nirmal Panthee discussed on Transit through Patent Foramen Ovale and Massive Pulmonary Embolism and Dr Saori Kashima presented the paper on Public Health Problem in Japan and Other Highly Developed Countries.

In the after session dedicated to Japan Nepal Friendship Session and the participating focused on what we have been doing in Nepal and what we learnt from Japan?

Moderated by Dr Basant Pant & Dr Yasuhiko Suzuki, panelists included Dr Mukhtar Alam Ansari who presented the paper on Role of Nepal Japan Health Cooperation in Health Care System of Nepal.

Dr Nabin Basnet of Japan Graduated Medical Doctors of JUAAN discussed the issue Here, There, and Everywhere. Dr Milan Gautam highlighted the Endovascular Therapy for Abdominal Aortic Branches Occlusions: My Experiences.

Dr Bimala Panthee presented a paper on Workplace Mental Health of Nurses in Nepal and Dr Manoj Bohara discussed on Recent Neurointerventional Advances in Acute Ischemic Stroke Management.

In his special Presentation, Dr Masamine Jimba discussed the Great Progress in Health Research in Nepal: But Research for What?

Moderated by Dr Ranjit Baral and Dr Yuko Takeda Panelists presented papers on how can we expect medical cooperation between Japan and Nepal?

Dr Yuko Takeda presented on the paper Exploring Reciprocal Relationship between Japan Primary Care Association and General Practitioners Association of Nepal to Promote Inclusive Society.

Dr Basant Pant presented the paper on International Collaboration: Lesson Learned from Neurosurgery and Dr Toyoko Nakagomi highlighted the fota virus Infection, Rotavirus Vaccine and Intussusception

At a time when number of Nepalese students has gone up drastically, Nepalese in Japan are facing health problems. Dr Eiko Kaneda presented the paper on Medical Problems among Nepalese Residents in Japan and Dr Prabin Shrestha- Development of Nepalese Medical Human Resources in Japan.

Conducted by Dr Isha Dhungana, member JaGraM, Dr Bimala Panthee, member, JaGraM handled the registration desk.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo also hosted a reception at his residence.