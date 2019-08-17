Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan

Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan

Aug. 17, 2019, 8:59 a.m.

Four Christians including 3 women and one man arrested on charges of religious conversions in Saradanagr Municipality of Salyan District of Province 5. They have been sent to judicial custody.

According to RSS, They were arrested after a villager complained that they were forcibly trying to convert their religion. Those arrested include Tul Bahadur Pariyar and Rupa Sonam of Tulsipur Sub-municipality, Chandrakali Rawat of Ghorahi Municipality-5 and Bhim Kumari BK of Rolpa Municipality. Police also recovered four pieces of Bible and other materials related to Christianity reports RSS.

According to law, religious conversion is a crime punishable up to five years of prison and Rs.50.000.00 fine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit
Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir
Aug 17, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days
Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region
Aug 17, 2019

More on News

Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
PJC Announces Photo Contest On Literacy And Multilingualism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 51 minutes ago
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Madan Mani Dixit Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepalese Citizens Need Indian Visa To Enter India From Pakistan, Hong Kong, China And Macau By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Performed Concert At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584