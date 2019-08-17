Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan

Four Christians including 3 women and one man arrested on charges of religious conversions in Saradanagr Municipality of Salyan District of Province 5. They have been sent to judicial custody.

According to RSS, They were arrested after a villager complained that they were forcibly trying to convert their religion. Those arrested include Tul Bahadur Pariyar and Rupa Sonam of Tulsipur Sub-municipality, Chandrakali Rawat of Ghorahi Municipality-5 and Bhim Kumari BK of Rolpa Municipality. Police also recovered four pieces of Bible and other materials related to Christianity reports RSS.

According to law, religious conversion is a crime punishable up to five years of prison and Rs.50.000.00 fine.