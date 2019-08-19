PM Oli Postpone His Second Singapore Visit To Meet India's EAM Dr. Jaishankar

PM Oli Postpone His Second Singapore Visit To Meet India's EAM Dr. Jaishankar

Aug. 19, 2019, 2:38 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Postpone his proposed visit to Singapore date following the announcement of visit of External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,who is visiting Nepal on 21-22 August 2019 reports Deshsanchar.

According to Deshsanchar, earlier PM Oli said to plan to visit Singapore on August 21. However, he change his his schedule to meet minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Jaishanker on August 21.

The online reports that he is reportedly leaving for Singapore on August 22 for further health check up as he has already taken appointment on August 23.

Minister of External Affairs of India Jaishanker is coming to attend fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission is being held in Kathmandu on 21-22 August 2019. He will pay courtesy call to prime minister Oli, President Bidhya Bhandari before attending the meeting with his Nepalese counter part foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali.

The Joint Commission Meeting will review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987. Its meetings are held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan
Aug 19, 2019
Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video
Aug 19, 2019
Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali
Aug 19, 2019
Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region
Aug 19, 2019
Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia
Aug 18, 2019

More on News

Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 44 minutes ago
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 8 minutes ago
FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
Inter-dependency And Political Economy: A Case of Nepal By Kedar Neupane Aug 19, 2019
Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
China's Military Is Stronger Than Ever, So Why Does It Still Need The Humble Yak? By Alan Weedon Aug 19, 2019
Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584