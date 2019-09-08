PATA Team Discuses Nepal-India Tourism Promotion Issue

PATA Team Discuses Nepal-India Tourism Promotion Issue

Sept. 8, 2019, 11:45 a.m.

The PATA team led by Sunil Shakya,Chairman, made a courtesy call to the ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and discussed potential opportunities of working together and benefiting the tourism stakeholders of both neighboring countries.

The PATA Nepal Chapter team, comprising of Sunil Shakya (Chairman) Chand Thakur (General Secretary) Shiva Prasad Dhakal (Treasurer) and Suresh Singh Budal (Chief Executive Officer) met with Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on 6th Sept. They discussed the necessary collaboration and support for tourism promotion of Nepal and India.

PATA Nepal Chairman Shakya briefed about a noble initiative of PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with Visit Nepal Year 2020 and Nepal Tourism Board to launch the first tri-national event, Nepal India China Expo (NICE), and requested for the necessary cooperation and support for the successful organization of this historic event in 2020.

Ambassador commended PATA for being a well-recognized brand in Nepal, as well as throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region playing an active role for sustainable development of tourism with innovative events, aligned advocacy and valuable Insights to the industry. He assured for the continued collaboration and support from India for every innovative event like NICE and others to promote Nepal’s tourism.

Furthermore, ambassador Puri asked PATA Nepal to work for promoting Nepal as a coveted wedding destination, as well as for MICE, for which most of the Indian tourists would love to come to Nepal. He also shed light on the need for Nepal to develop the tourism activities and infrastructures in the border areas, to capitalize the prospective tourism growth via Border Tourism.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

“Not At The Cost Of 2.4 Million Trees “ A Documentary Produced by Chanda Rana Released
Sep 08, 2019
KOICA Country Director Awarded Certificates To The Korean Language Students
Sep 08, 2019
India Supported The Construction Of A Building Of Koteshwor Multiple Campus
Sep 08, 2019
President Trump Called Off Negotiations With Taliban
Sep 08, 2019
How Hurricane In Atlantic Are Named
Sep 08, 2019

More on Tourism

Radission Hotel To Host Lucknowi Food Festival 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
NAC Resumed Flight To Osaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
AMBICA SHRESTHA An Icon Of A Kind By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks ago
NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Must Adopt “Green Development Path” Earliest Possible By Gehendra B. Gurung Sep 08, 2019
Dengue Fever As A Public Health Concern By Dr. Kedar Karki Sep 08, 2019
Economy Warrants Serious Attention By Dr. Tilak Rawal Sep 08, 2019
Sovereign Wealth Fund And The 1MDB Scandal: By Shraddha Ghimire Sep 08, 2019
Sambridhi By Doing Nothing: The Free Lunch Is About To End By Sagar Prasai Sep 08, 2019
“Not At The Cost Of 2.4 Million Trees “ A Documentary Produced by Chanda Rana Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75