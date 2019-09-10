Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met former prime minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former prime minister and co-chair of NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda,

According to private secretariat of Prachanda, former prime minister Prachanda and Chinese foreign minister Yi discussed the possibility of further enhancing bilateral relations, friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He left today after concluding his visit to Nepal. During the visit, he also met president Bidhya Devi Bhandari and prime minister K.P.Sharma Oli. He also held bilateral delegation meeting with his counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.