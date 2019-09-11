Nabil ECAN Signed MoU

Nabil ECAN Signed MoU

Sept. 11, 2019, 8:15 p.m.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Nabil Bank and Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) for banking services to ECAN, members of ECAN, their employees and students.

As per the MoU, Nabil Bank will be the official banker of ECAN, its members and their service seeking students, as per a media release.

Nabil Bank will provide specialized services to the students and ECAN members at discounted prices for services like education loan, inward and outward remittances, credit cards, online fee payments, and all other banking services. Similarly, ECAN, its members and students will enjoy specialized and discounted banking services from Nabil Bank as the most preferred and official banker.

