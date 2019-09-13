Sunny Leone Attended Premier Show Of Password

Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Attended Premier Show Of Password

Sept. 13, 2019, 7:20 a.m.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone attended the release of her Nepali project ‘Password.’ She has done a club dance for this movie. After the inauguration she said that Nepal is her favorite country,

Sunny-Leone-10-copy.jpg

She was given a lavish red carpet welcome at premier ceremony of the movie at QFX Kumari on Thursday night. Although journalists were invited at 6, she arrived at 8 PM from hotel Hyatt Regency.

A big crowed was gathered there to welcome her. Leone is leaving today. Directed by Samrat Basnet, Anup Bikram Shahi, Bikram Joshi, Sunny Leone, Buddhi Tamang, Rabindra Jha, Pravin Khatiwada, Dhiren Shakya, Lisza Sunar, Pari Rana, Amit Basnet and Hiral Joshi are producers of the film.

Sunny Leone.jpg

