Nepal Disagrees With The So-Called Indo-Pacific Strategy: NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kama Dahal

Prachanda said this during his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kathmandu on On September 10, 2019.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republic of China, Wang Yi expressed, China and Nepal are connected by mountains and rivers and enjoy ever-lasting friendship. China is Nepal's eternal neighbor and will always be Nepal's trustworthy friend. China firmly supports Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports the Nepal Communist Party in leading the Nepali people to choose a development path in line with Nepal's national conditions, and supports the Nepali side in realizing the bright vision of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali" at an early date.

The Chinese side is willing to, together with the Nepali side, speed up the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance and administration, and continue to provide strong support and assistance for Nepal's national development. The development of China-Nepal relations is now facing new historical opportunities. It is believed that the Nepal Communist Party can make significant contributions to advancing the comprehensive cooperative partnership featuring ever-lasting friendship between the two countries to enter a new stage and open up new prospects.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China, Puspa Kamal Dahal expressed, Nepal firmly adheres to the One China policy not only verbally, but also in action, and will not allow any external forces to engage in anti-China activities in Nepal. Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and the Nepali side opposes any interference by certain forces in Hong Kong affairs and also opposes obstructing China's fight against terrorism in the name of human rights. Nepal firmly adheres to the policy of non-alignment, disagrees with the so-called Indo-Pacific Strategy, and opposes any attempt to contain or thwart China's development.

The release said quoting Prachanda that Nepal has always believed that China's development is an opportunity for Nepal, and is willing to learn China's successful experience. Nepal attaches importance to China's international status and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to safeguard multilateralism and promote globalization in a balanced, universally beneficial, inclusive, and win-win direction. The Nepal Communist Party congratulates the Communist Party of China on leading the Chinese people to make the great achievements over the past 70 years, and is willing to board the express train of China's development, earnestly implement the building of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Chinese side, constantly deepen all-round cooperation between the two countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for China and Nepal.