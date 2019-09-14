Yak/Zomo Herders And Cheese-Makers In The Upper Langtang Valley (Photo Feature)

Photographs from another beautiful day with some of the yak/zomo herders and cheese-makers in the Upper Langtang Valley.

Sept. 14, 2019, 10:36 a.m.

Austin Lord, a PhD Candidate in the Department of Anthropology of Cornell University, whose research interests include disaster and aftermath, temporality, water and energy, the politics of environmental knowledge, risk and uncertainty, infrastructure, finance, memory work, visual ethnography, community-engaged research methods, and the lived experience of climactic and environmental change. Austin's dissertation research analyzes the politics of aftermath and anticipation in post-earthquake Nepal, focusing on three sites in Rasuwa district where landslides occurred during the 2015 Nepal earthquake. His work asks: What kinds of differently imagined pasts, presents, and futures are being 'built back better' and for whom?

Langtang River.jpg

People at Langtang.jpg

With Chese Gyalbu Langtang..jpg

Kigurching Kharka in the Upper Langtang Valley in river.jpg

A stone at Langtang valley.jpg

Gyalbu carrying cultures out to the kharka... — with Chese Gyalbu Langtang..jpg

A group of people at Kingurching Kharka.jpg

Kigurching Kharka in the Upper Langtang Valley cheese making.jpg

Kigurching Kharka in the Upper Langtang Valley1.jpg

Chesse in Langtang.jpg

With Chese Gyalbu Langtang..jpg

Cheese storage and author.jpg

Austin Lord With.jpg

Austin Lord

He is a visual anthropologist.

Langtang Back To Normal (Photo feature)
Aug 15, 2019

