59 Million Children In South Asia Are Stunted

59 Million Children In South Asia Are Stunted

Sept. 17, 2019, 10:02 p.m.

Amjad Hussain B. Sial the Secretary General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) said that South Asia was home to the largest population of children, of which 59 million are stunted children, under the age of five.

Addressing the Inaugural Session of the Regional Conference, “STOP STUNTING: Improving Young Children’s Diets in South Asia” in Kathmandu this morning, Secretary General of SAAR said that stunting had a huge impact on children, not just physically but on their mental or cognitive development, which in turn had an impact on the development of a nation, both from social and economic standpoints.

“It is, therefore, time that we look at children’s development from a broader perspective,” he said.

The Secretary General said that complementary feeding, coupled with poor dietary practices, hadan adverse impact on the nutritional status of children. He also said that poverty situation and lack of awareness about such issues were equally detrimental to the development of children. “Our policies and programs, therefore, need to cater to varying stages of development across the region,” he asserted.

Stating that since its inception, SAARC had been according high priority to the promotion of the welfare of children, the Secretary General highlighted several initiatives taken by SAARC to achieve this end.

In this context, he made a particular reference to the SAARC Social Charter, which identified several targets to be achieved in respect of the children. He said, “In addition to having observed the SAARC Decade of the Rights of the Child, we have instituted two major Regional Conventions related to children, namely Convention on Combating Trafficking in Women and Children for Prostitution, and Convention on Regional Arrangements for the Promotion of Child Welfare.” He also referred to the Regional Action Framework on Nutrition developed jointly by SAARC and UNICEF.

The Regional Conference being held in Kathmandu on 17-19 September 2019 is the third in the seriesco-organized by SAARC and UNICEF in the implementation of the Regional Action Framework on Nutrition.

SAARC actively collaborates with UNICEF in the promotion of the welfare of children in pursuance of the Cooperation Agreement first signed between the two organizations in 1993.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan hands over Medical Equipment worth NPR 8.5 Million
Sep 17, 2019
Nepal-Israel Joint Health Camp Concluded
Sep 17, 2019
Weather Forecasting September 17: Light To Moderate Rain In Many Places Of Nepal
Sep 17, 2019
HNSA Concludes Its Annual Advisory Board Meeting
Sep 16, 2019
NIBL Starts Additional Extension Counter In Bhojpur
Sep 16, 2019

More on News

Japan hands over Medical Equipment worth NPR 8.5 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal-Israel Joint Health Camp Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Weather Forecasting September 17: Light To Moderate Rain In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
HNSA Concludes Its Annual Advisory Board Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Sunset from Karnali River (Photo Feature) By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 9 hours ago
Prachanda Directed Communist Workers To Retaliate Against Conspirators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Chasing Clouds: Photographs Of Monsoon Clouds Taken In A Flight To Nepalgunj By Keshab Poudel Sep 17, 2019
NIBL Starts Additional Extension Counter In Bhojpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2019
The Third Pole Is Melting Quickly By Gaia Vince Sep 16, 2019
Oil Prices Jump 15% Following Drone Attack On Saudi Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2019
Weather Forecasting September 16: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2019
Nepali Legal Experts Stress The Need For Further Reform In Constitutional Bench By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75