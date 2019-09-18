Rahul Chaudhary Listed As A 35 Powerful Hotelier In India

Sept. 18, 2019, 7:14 p.m.

Rahul Chaudhary, Executive Director of CG hotels & resorts selected in The Power List 2019 by Hotelier India. Chaudhary is listed among powerful 35 professional hoteliers.

Rahul Gandhi is heading hospitality sections of Chaudhary Group. The Hotelier India published the list of influential 35 hoteliers of 2019. The list includes the successful hoteliers and resort managers from all over India.

Rahul has been fulfilling his responsibility as an Executive Director of CG Corp Global and CG Hotels and Resort from New Delhi. Since last few years, CG Hotels and Resort has been extending its service from different parts of India.

CG has collaborative investment in prominent and established Hotel Taj, CG Hotels and Resorts has been operating over 100 hotels in over 20 countries with 6000 rooms.

We have now 10 hotels and we will have 200 hotels by 2020 with over 10,000 rooms,” adds Rahul. He said that he has been following his father Binod Chaudhary’s successful professional skills and quality footpath. My father is source and my inspiration. “Because of his successful professional skills and quality, we are able to expand our chain from China to New York City.

