Head Of Chinese Communist Party International Department Is In Nepal

Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, arrived in Nepal today to any three day visit. Tao is a is a Chinese politician and senior diplomat.

Deputy head of Nepal Communist Party Bishnu Rijal and Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi welcomed him at Tribhuwan International Airport. He is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Nepal Communist Party.

During his three day visit, Tao will pay courtesy call to president Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli and co-chair of NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal.