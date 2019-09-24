Japan Provides Assistance To Build A School

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract with Food for Life Nepal to build a School Lunch Preparation Center in Budhanilakantha Municipality in Kathmandu District. The construction is expected to cost about NPR 9.5 million.

The Government of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) has provided financial support to the project.

At the signing ceremony the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Saigo, said he hoped that the grant could help improve the educational environment for students who study at public schools in Kathmandu District.

Food for Life Nepal was established in 2015 with the aim of providing midday meals to children in public schools in Budhanilakantha Municipality and does not have enough kitchen space to prepare school lunches for the children in need.

The project will enable Food for Life Nepal to provide more midday meals to a larger number of students in and around Budhanilakantha Municipality.

The Embassy of Japan expects that the project will contribute to friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.