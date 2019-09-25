Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organised A Fruit-soaking Event

Utpal Kumar Mondal, Executive Chef of Radission Hotel Kathmandu, said that Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has been following the ritual of fruit soaking definite process of putting the ingredients together, mixing them and then waiting till the mixture is ready for baking and distributing to friends, family and relatives.

He started the event with the announcement of welcome speech and a brief description about the fruit soaking event.

Fruit-soaking is a harbinger of good tidings and happiness and Radisson Hotel Kathmandu bought together women professionals and young change makers from different walk of life to help spread the touch of belonging to all communities. Everyone participated to make the event merry and fun filled.

The women professional, young entrepreneurs and social activist were invited by the hotel to honor the mixing. To name few renowned faces were Namrita Puri, Jakyung Koo, Milan Rai, Faija Parween, Bonita Sharma, Asheem Man Singh Basnyat and Nikita Acharya.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu organized the fruit soaking event on 24th September. The event was held at Terrace Garden, fourth floor beautiful outdoor venue with a long table set up where the elaborated ingredients were placed in order.

The attendees followed the Chef’s guidelines and mixed the comprehensive list of dry fruits with spices, herbs, wine, rum and whisky. It is believed that fruits should be soaked and mixed more than a month prior to get the authentic taste and flavor for Christmas cake. Radisson Hotel Kathmandu therefore was the first amongst other hotels to organize the fruit soaking ceremony this year.