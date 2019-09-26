4th SDGs Anniversary Celebration

Young Sik Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal stressed out that Nepal has made good progress in health, education and other social sectors, which have increased and will continue to increase the standard of living for normal Nepali people compared to 20-30 years ago. He added that Nepal needs improvement in hydro-power infrastructure, roads, agriculture, sewage system, recycling plants and so on.

Addressing a program the International Week of Action and 4th anniversary of SDGs organized by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Nepal in collaboration with NGO Federation of Nepal (NFN), National Planning Commission (NPC) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Ambassador Young Sik Park congratulated National Planning Commission, Civil Society Organizations and related stakeholders for their good work.

The program was chaired by Jitram Lama, President of NFN. The chief guests of the program were Dr. Puspa Kandel, Vice Chairman of NPC, Young Sik Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal as well as other high-level guests from UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs.

Other key speakers of the program also expressed their own views which support the goals of SDGs. All the important speakers highlighted the crucial role of the Nepal Government, CSOs and other international agencies and communities to achieve the goals of STGs.

During the program, KOICA Nepal Office installed a large photo zone and SDGs panels of 1-17. The participants were encouraged to take part in taking pictures with the photo zone and posting them to their own social media with the hashtag #StandTogetherNow.

Under the slogan, ‘Stand Together for Peaceful, Just and Sustainable World’, the participants took this event as an opportunity to reinforce Nepal to achieve sustainable development goals, as they wrote down their opinions and cheering messages regarding each goal of the SDGs. The SDGs panel boards were prepared in the Nepali language for further promotion and a better understanding of the contents of the goals, to which the participants could stick their notes. In this regard, the participants had also shared different perspectives and ideas.

Moreover, this event was engaged with the cooperative activity of the Korea Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) with World Friends Korea. The 136th volunteers, who have recently arrived in Nepal joined the program along with KOICA Multilateral Cooperation Officers (KMCOs).

After the first session, 4 parallel sessions on thematic areas were discussed. All the participants were divided into 4 groups and discussed on the given agendas. More than 300 people participated in the event.

KOICA has continuously been cooperating with various NGOs throughout the world to contribute in the achievement of SDGs.