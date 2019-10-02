Nepal-New Zealand First Bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultation Meeting Concluded

Nepal-New Zealand First Bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultation meeting was held in Kathmandu today.

Tapas Adhikari, Joint Secretary, South East Asia and the Pacific (SEAP) Division and Mr. Andrew Needs, Additional Secretary, South and South East Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand led their respective delegations to the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides took stock of various aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on further promoting cooperation especially through enhancing economic engagements between the two countries. The meeting also discussed the Climate Change issue and participation of New Zealand in the forthcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad to be held in Kathmandu next year.

The New Zealand delegation consisted of Joanna Kempers, Ambassador of New Zealand to Nepal, Daniel Thompson, Second Secretary, New Zealand Embassy, and New Delhi. Similarly, the Nepali delegation included Surendra Kumar Yadav, Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Srijana Tiwari, Under Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ram Babu Nepal, Section Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials from other Governmental agencies.