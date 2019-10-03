Bollywood Super Star Amitabh Bachhan Sends Video Message To Acid Victim Muskan

Oct. 3, 2019, 3:26 p.m.

Bollywood super star Amitabh Bacchan send a video message to Muskan Khatun, a victim of acid attack, who has been currently going treatment in the hospital.

Super star Bachhan said that it was wrong against her. Khatun, a resident from Birjung, was acid attacked by two youths on September 6 while she was on the way to school.

Muskan Khatun watching video message.jpg

In his video message, super star Bachhan said,' recover early. Ujjawal jee has been taking care of you. I am hopeful that you will be recover soon with support from Ujjawal. What has happened upon you should not be happened again to other children. It has absolutely wrong. I hope that they will be arrested and punished as per the law your your country. Ujjawal has told me that you have been watching my films. Our wish has been always with you. Recover early and always keep smile like now."

Super star Bachhan has sent message to Muskan through his tweeter. Her face, neck and hand burnt by acid and she has been in Kirtipur Hospital. Earlier, Bolywood actor Barun Dhawan and actress Kriti Sanon also sent her video message expressing for early recovery.

Photo: Ujjwal Thapa/Facebook

