Nepali Observed Fulpati, The Seventh Day Of Dashain Festival

Oct. 5, 2019, 9:39 p.m.

Nepali observed the Fulpati festival as today is the seventh day of Dashain Festival. Traditionally, on this day, banana stalks, jamara, belpatra (leaves of wood apple) and sugarcane sticks tied with red cloth along with Kalash filled with holy water are brought to Hanumandhoka from Gorkha on a decorated palanquin.

The auspicious time for bringing Phulpati to the Dashain Ghar at Hanumandhoka is 8:52 am on October 5, according to Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti (NPNS).

October 6 and 7 will mark Mahaashtami and Mahanavami, respectively.

Vijaya Dashami, the main day of Dashain will be celebrated on October 8. Though tika can be received and offered from the day of Vijaya Dashami to Kojagrat Purnima, the most auspicious time for receiving and offering tika is at 10:35 am on Vijaya Dashami, NPNS said.

According to popular Hindu myth, Goddess Durga had killed demon king Mahishasur on Mahanavami and hence Vijaya Dashami symbolises the victory of good over evil.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is also scheduled to offer tika and jamara from 2:00 to 3:00pm to interested VIPs, deputy prime ministers and lawmakers and members of the general public from 3:00pm at the gate number 1 of Shital Niwas on the day of Vijaya Dashami, read a press release issued by the Office of the President.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra will also offer Tika to people from 3 PM onward.

Hindus across the country are preparing for Dashain Tika ritual along with family reunion. The tika is a mixture of rice grains, curd and red vermilion powder formed into a paste and put on the forehead as a blessing from Goddess Durga on the 10th day of Dashain festival.

