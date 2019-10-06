Former Speaker Mahara In Police Custody

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Krishna Bahadur Mahara has been arrested from the speaker’s official residence in Baluwatar today to investigate attempt-to-rape charges levelled at him.

Mahara has been taken to Metropolitan Police Circle, Singhadurbar.

The Kathmandu District Court had earlier granted permission to Nepal Police to arrest the former Speaker of House of Representatives based on a First Information Report (FIR) that was lodged against him following an allegation of rape.

The victim, who is a staffer at Parliament Secretariat, had lodged the complaint against Mahara on Friday citing an attempt to rape and acts of violence, informed police.

The permission from Kathmandu District Court provided a leeway for the police to remand Mahara into custody for further investigation.