Nepal defeated the Netherlands in its second game by four wickets five country T-20 cricket series held in Oman. Batting first, the Netherlands scored 134 runs and Nepal scored 135 runs in 19 over.

Captain scored 33 runs from Nepal followed by Karan KC 31, Binod Bhandari 26 and Pawan Sarraf 9. Although Nepal won the toss, it’s choosing fielding. Nepal defeated Hong Kong by four wickets in its first match.