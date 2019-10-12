China Agrees To Improve Connectivity With Nepal Through Construction Of Rail

The visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Nepalese delegation headed by Nepalese counterpart President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

During the meeting, Chinese President Xi also announced a package of 56 billion rupees support to Nepal to improve infrastructures and connectivity.

Nepalese delegation included deputy prime minister and defense minister Ishwor Pokharel, Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

During the meeting, President Bhandari and President Xi discussed the bilateral issues and matter of bilateral interest.

President Bhandari also hosted a state banquet in honor of visiting Chinese President Xi at Soaltee Hotel Crown Plaza. Addressing the banquet President Bhandari thanked China for supporting Nepal in various development policies. She said that China has never interfered with internal political and other affairs of Nepal and respected Nepal’s sovereignty and independent.

Chinese President Xi said that Nepal is a good and trustworthy friend of China and thanked Nepal for sticking to One China Policy. He said that China and Nepal are linked by rivers and mountains. President Xi expressed the commitment to improve connectivity with Nepal including through railway. He said that China always supports Nepal and Nepalese people wish to be a prosperous country.