TIA Issues NOTAM For Saturday And Sunday

Oct. 12, 2019, 10:43 a.m.

Tribhuwan International Airport Civil Aviation Office has issued total five hours NOTAM (Notice to Airman) for Saturday and Sunday due to the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal.

The schedule flights from Tribhuwan International Airport will be affected both the days during the hours of VVIP movements. In its notice, TIA has announced that the landing of take off of flights will be stopped from 2:55 PM To 5:25 and the movement at TIA will stop from 11:20 AM to 13:50 PM on Sunday.

Given the disruptions of the flights, TIA will be operational for 24 hours in both days.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

