President Bhanadari To Pay State Visit To Myanmar

Oct. 14, 2019, 8:09 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is paying a state visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar from 16 to 20 October 2019 at the friendly invitation of the President of Myanmar U Win Myint.

During the visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with President U Win Myint. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counselor, will call on the President. The President of Myanmar will host a State Banquet in honour of the President of Nepal and her delegation.

During her stay in Myanmar, the Right President will meet the citizens of Myanmar of Nepali origin in Pyin OoLyin. She will visit Bagan, a UNESCO world heritage site.

President will also visit Yangon. While in Yangon, she will visit places of historical and cultural importance.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kathmandu, the members in the delegation of the President include Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Secretary, Secretary at the Office of the President and other high-ranking officials from the Office of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as media persons.

