At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire

At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire

Oct. 31, 2019, 6 p.m.

At least 65 people have been killed in Pakistan after a fire on a train in Punjab province. Authorities believe it was caused when gas stoves - being used by passengers - exploded. They say several people were killed when they jumped from the train to try to escape the blaze.

At least 65 people have been killed and 45 others injured after a fire engulfed a train travelling through central Pakistan, completely destroying at least three coaches, officials said.

The accident took place near the town of Liaquatpur, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the city of Multan on Thursday morning, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Al Jazeera by telephone.

"The death toll could rise further," said Muhammad Asfandyar, a local hospital official. He said all of the injured are being treated for burn wounds.

The train was carrying passengers from the southern city of Karachi to Rawalpindi.

"The injured have been taken to the hospital, but unfortunately there is no nearby hospital [with a burn unit] so we are trying to get them by helicopter to Multan," Ahmed said.

The two affected coaches were "overcrowded", he added. Each coach typically holds about 70 passengers.

"One of the stoves exploded, causing the fire and the other one exploded with it," said Faisal Niaz, an official with the minister's office.

2170d0feb3204bd3a3058fcf2b0db6b3_18.jpg

Ahmed said firefighters had completed their work at the site of the blaze.

"Rail service has been resumed on the tracks and rescue work is completed," he said. "The fire is under control."

Pakistan's ageing railway system is still based in many areas on colonial-era infrastructure, and accidents have been a frequent occurrence in recent years.

Security on intercity rail transport is also laxer than other forms of transport.

"A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced," said Pakistani Minister of Human Right Shireen Mazari following the accident.

Courtesy: Al Jazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu
Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins
Oct 31, 2019
ADB To Support Pokhara and Mugling Road Expansion Project
Oct 31, 2019
Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising
Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 31, 2019

More on International

Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson To Try Again For 12 December Election After MPs Reject Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Is Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Revenues And Livelihoods Threatened By Allan Dow 2 weeks ago

The Latest

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
ADB To Support Pokhara and Mugling Road Expansion Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75