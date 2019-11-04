Bangladesh Beats India By 7 Wickets To Register Historic Win

Bangladesh defeated India for the first time in their T20I history. The chances given to Mushfiqur Rahim proved to be costly as his unbeaten 60* guides Bangladesh to their first win against India in T20Is. Chasing a 149 on a two-paced wicket, Bangladesh kept at par with the run-rate and chased down the total with three balls to spare. Earlier, an invaluable seventh-wicket partnership between Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar took India to 148/6 in 20 overs.

Amidst the poor air quality in New Delhi, India is taking on Bangladesh in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India are being led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli is rested for the limited-overs series.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. In a spirited bowling effort, Bangladesh did not allow the Indian batsmen to get away and kept chipping away to dent India’s run rate. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a labored 41 of 42 balls. Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each.

