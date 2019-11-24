Miss World Pageant To Be Held In London On December 14

Nov. 24, 2019, 9:42 a.m.

As the countdown the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant started with voting open, Nepalese are watching closely Nepal’s contestant twenty-years old Anushka Shrestha. Whether she will retain position achieved by Miss Nepal Srinkhala Khatiwada last year. Reaching top fifteen, Khatiwada had created nationwide hype.

It will be held on December 14, 2019 at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom.Vanessa Ponce of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The official announcement was made on February 19, 2019, in Bangkok, by Miss World President Julia Morley, CEO Tanawat Wansom of TW Pageants and guest Ashwani Kumar Rai. They announced a mid-December date for the contest. However, on July 2, 2019, Morley and Vanessa Ponce, the reigning Miss World, appeared on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan. Morley officially announced that the pageant will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at ExCeL London and that Miss World 2020 will be held in Thailand in order to celebrate Miss World’s 70th anniversary. The 2019 opening ceremony will be held in London on November 20. Contestants will then compete in a series of fast track events around London.

