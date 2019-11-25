NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success

Nepal Airlines Corporation has decided to formulate its strategic working plan further result oriented and efficient within am aim to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success.

Chaired by Executive Chairman Madan Kharel, executive Committee meeting of NAC has taken a decision to immediate use logo of visit Nepal Year 2020 in its all aircraft and vehicle.

The committee has directed all the departments to implement the decision. NAC has also prepared a working policy to develop Digital Media and content to attract tourists during Visit Nepal Year 2020. The expert will be included in the committee to create content and digital media to introduce Nepal as a country with natural beauty and rich in culture.

NAC will disseminate the materials with a target of NAC’s Professional Promotional activities and Visit Nepal Year 2020’s objective through Face book, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The committee also took several decisions directed to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success. The committee has also constituted a committee involving five director. The committee also took a decision to constitute a subcommittee to facilitate media and tourists.