NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success

NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success

Nov. 25, 2019, 11:31 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation has decided to formulate its strategic working plan further result oriented and efficient within am aim to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success.

Chaired by Executive Chairman Madan Kharel, executive Committee meeting of NAC has taken a decision to immediate use logo of visit Nepal Year 2020 in its all aircraft and vehicle.

The committee has directed all the departments to implement the decision. NAC has also prepared a working policy to develop Digital Media and content to attract tourists during Visit Nepal Year 2020. The expert will be included in the committee to create content and digital media to introduce Nepal as a country with natural beauty and rich in culture.

NAC will disseminate the materials with a target of NAC’s Professional Promotional activities and Visit Nepal Year 2020’s objective through Face book, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The committee also took several decisions directed to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success. The committee has also constituted a committee involving five director. The committee also took a decision to constitute a subcommittee to facilitate media and tourists.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project
Nov 25, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Regional Office Calls For Intensify Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women
Nov 25, 2019
Michael Bloomberg Joins 2020 Democratic Field For President
Nov 25, 2019
Hong Kong’s Pro-democracy Parties Sweep Pro-Beijing Local Elections
Nov 25, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Pay A Visit To Western Nepal
Nov 25, 2019

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines Flights From Kathmandu To Guiyang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2019 Received By Hotel Yak And Yeti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Laldurbar Convention Center Of Hotel Yak And Yeti Offers Venue To SUN Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
India To Promote Sikh Heritage Tourism Through Visit Nepal 2020: Ambassador Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Winter Barbecue At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu’s 22nd AGM Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Regional Office Calls For Intensify Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
Michael Bloomberg Joins 2020 Democratic Field For President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
Hong Kong’s Pro-democracy Parties Sweep Pro-Beijing Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Pay A Visit To Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
French Buddhist Monk Admired The Resilience Of Nepali people By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75