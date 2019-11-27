Three Sustained Minor Injury In An Explosion In Pokhara

Three persons have sustained minor injury in a bomb explosion at elections rally attended by large numbers of NCP workers and top leaders including Co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bam Dev Gautam and Subhash Nebang.

According to a report of Deshsanchar, the explosion occurred near Pradarshani Kendra in Nayabazaar of the metropolis, where the crowd has gathered.

The bomb was exploded during the address by former speaker of House Subhash Nembang. The gathering will be addressed by Co-chairperson of the party Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bamdev Gautam and among others.