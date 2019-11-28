Eighteen Percent Of All Deaths In Nepal Caused By Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease accounts for 18% of all deaths in Nepal and as much as 80% of them can be prevented with lifestyle changes & treating heart patients with use of latest technology” said Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, Vice Chairman, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, India.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor was addressing a press conference on the launch of Heart Health Advocacy drive in Nepal. The drive, a first of its kind initiative, targets to help reduce heart disease burden in Nepal by the influence of well-trained heart health advocates.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor said that reinforcement of Healthcare Awareness has a profound role in bringing change in public outlook and our strategy is to use it for the purpose of heart health awareness. Our program is designed to train health enthusiast on matters of heart health and authorise them as center points for heart patients in need.

He said that “Through the drive, people in Nepal can have faster and no cost access to latest information, virtual heart clinics, preventive healthcare strategies, community programs. It will be a collaboration of medical and non-medical people, working towards common objective of protecting heart health. “ According to World Health organization Cardio vascular disease accounts for 31% of all deaths globally, of these deaths 85% are from heart attack & stroke. Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol using population-wide strategies.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor tells that “Public awareness on latest treatment options can benefit deserving patients on survival & safety. Minimally invasive techniques can now treat most heart ailments, saving patients from the risk of open-heart surgery. Use of newer diagnostic tools such as FFR an help decide upon if stents are really needed or not. Newer imaging technology can be life-saving in many cases.”

Renowned in the field of Interventional Cardiology Dr Rajneesh Kapoor told that “In near future we will be putting Artificial Intelligence in the management of heart disease, which means remote monitoring, diagnosis and treatment to accuracy, predicting future heart risk and more.” Dr Rajneesh Kapoor tells that as super speciality cardiologist we are duty bound to take all possible steps to provide survival, protection & prevention from heart disease. We have recorded 400% rise in awareness, doubling of treatment compliance and 98% heart health literacy in population groups exposed to same program in other regions.