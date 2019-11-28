Eighteen Percent Of All Deaths In Nepal Caused By Cardiovascular Disease

Top Cardiologist Rajneesh Kapoor To Invest In Nurturing Nepalese Heart health Advocates

Nov. 28, 2019, 5:26 p.m.

Cardiovascular disease accounts for 18% of all deaths in Nepal and as much as 80% of them can be prevented with lifestyle changes & treating heart patients with use of latest technology” said Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, Vice Chairman, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, India.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor was addressing a press conference on the launch of Heart Health Advocacy drive in Nepal. The drive, a first of its kind initiative, targets to help reduce heart disease burden in Nepal by the influence of well-trained heart health advocates.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor said that reinforcement of Healthcare Awareness has a profound role in bringing change in public outlook and our strategy is to use it for the purpose of heart health awareness. Our program is designed to train health enthusiast on matters of heart health and authorise them as center points for heart patients in need.

He said that “Through the drive, people in Nepal can have faster and no cost access to latest information, virtual heart clinics, preventive healthcare strategies, community programs. It will be a collaboration of medical and non-medical people, working towards common objective of protecting heart health. “ According to World Health organization Cardio vascular disease accounts for 31% of all deaths globally, of these deaths 85% are from heart attack & stroke. Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol using population-wide strategies.

Dr Rajneesh Kapoor tells that “Public awareness on latest treatment options can benefit deserving patients on survival & safety. Minimally invasive techniques can now treat most heart ailments, saving patients from the risk of open-heart surgery. Use of newer diagnostic tools such as FFR an help decide upon if stents are really needed or not. Newer imaging technology can be life-saving in many cases.”

Renowned in the field of Interventional Cardiology Dr Rajneesh Kapoor told that “In near future we will be putting Artificial Intelligence in the management of heart disease, which means remote monitoring, diagnosis and treatment to accuracy, predicting future heart risk and more.” Dr Rajneesh Kapoor tells that as super speciality cardiologist we are duty bound to take all possible steps to provide survival, protection & prevention from heart disease. We have recorded 400% rise in awareness, doubling of treatment compliance and 98% heart health literacy in population groups exposed to same program in other regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Receives World First Food Safety Certification
Nov 28, 2019
Home Minister Badal Directed Concerned Officials To Maintain Law And Order
Nov 28, 2019
My Health Is Steadily Improving: PM Oli
Nov 28, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Today
Nov 28, 2019
Nepal-Israel Joint Counter Terrorism Training Concluded
Nov 28, 2019

More on Health

FAO Observed World Antibiotic Awareness Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
WHO South-East Asia Region Is Taking Decisive Action To Combat AMR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Diabetes Is A Significant Threat To Public Health In South East Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Overweight And Obesity Across The Asia-Pacific Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Cannabis Research: Nepal Have An Advantage By Krishna Kaphle and Saroj Mishra 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Are You Malnourished? Quite Possibly By Kundhavi Kadiresan 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Receives World First Food Safety Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Home Minister Badal Directed Concerned Officials To Maintain Law And Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
My Health Is Steadily Improving: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Nepal-Israel Joint Counter Terrorism Training Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Brief Rain In Western Hilly Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75