India Provides Anti-Money Laundering Training To 21 Nepali Officers

Dec. 2, 2019, 4:07 p.m.

The third group of 21 officers of the Government of Nepal has started their 6-day training on ‘Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism’ at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad on 2 December 2019.

This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of the Government of Nepal for a total of 60 officers. It is an example of the Government of India’s commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal.

The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program. The training will enhance the capabilities of participating officers to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.

According to a press release issued Embassy of India Kathmandu, the two batches of Nepali officers had already successfully completed their training modules in India. The NACIN is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities.

It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for the Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, etc.

