Chief executive director of Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Khem Lakai has been appointed as president of an association of hotel school directors and deans of hospitality colleges and universities across the world (EUHOFA).

Lakai has been associated with EUHOFA since 2017 as a board member. Lakai was appointed as president in the presence of delegates from around 70 hospitality colleges and universities during the 58th congress of EUHOFA.