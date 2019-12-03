13th South Asian Games: Nepal Is Leading Medal Tally Followed By India

Nepal continues to lead in the medal tally bagging 22 gold, 9 silvers and 14 bronze with total medals 42 in 13 SAG. India is in the second position with 12 gold, 11 silvers, and 5 bronze.

In the medal tally, Sri Lanka in the third position with 4 gold, 12 silver, and 19 bronze, Bangladesh secured 2 gold, 4 silver and 18 bronze followed by Pakistan with 2 gold 6 silver and 10 bronze. Maldives secured a gold followed by Bhutan with 1 bronze up to 7 PM on December 3.

Nepalese athlete Santoshi Shrestha won gold in 10,000-meter women race.

This is for the first time in SAG history Nepalese women secure gold in long-distance running.

Santoshi Shrestha has pocketed a gold for Nepal in Women’s 10000m race leaving behind Indian and Sri Lankan runners.

Similarly, Navin Rasaili has bagged a gold medal in Kumite of Karate in 67 kg category at Nepal Karate Academy. Rasaili left behind his Pakistani opponent by 2 points, becoming victorious at a score of 8-6.

Nepal’s Himal Tamata and Laxman Malla respectively won gold and silver for Nepal at Pokhara Stadium in Men’s Individual Duathlon Tournament on Tuesday.

The distance for the Duathlon individual event was 5km Run, 20km Bike, and 2.5km Run.

Nepal’s Bijay Sinjali won the gold by defeating five other competitors in the Men’s Individual Category of Taolu in the Changquan discipline of Wushu receiving 9.48 points.

Similarly, Susmita Tamang also won the gold in Women’s Individual Category of Taolu in Changquan discipline of Wushu. securing 9.44 points

Nepal’s Sunita Maharjan defeated her Pakistani opponent and won the gold in Kumite of Karate under the 68-kg category with 8-2 points at Nepal Karate Academy in Satdobato, Lalitpur on Tuesday.

Likewise, Kajal Shrestha bagged another gold in Taekwondo under 46-kg category defeating her Pakistani opponent with 50-14 points.

Bir Bahadur Mahara won the gold medal for Taekwondo under the 68-kg category defeating his Pakistani opponent with 41-36 points.

Meanwhile, Ganga Ram Kusuwar secured the silver medal in Kumite of Karate under the 75-kg category at the same venue.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar