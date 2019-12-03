Nepal Toastmasters To Host Annual Conference CITATION, 2019

Toastmasters in Nepal are thrilled to host the second annual Division conference on December 07, 2019 (Saturday) at Aloft Kathmandu, Thamel from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm. Around 350 members from corporations, professional organizations and other communities are expected to attend the conference from all over Nepal.

The key highlight will be the final round of the Evaluation and Humorous Speech Contests where winners from the six Areas in Nepal will vie to be the winner. The winners will proceed to the District Level contest to be held in New Delhi, India. These contests are organized as per the guidelines prescribed by Toastmasters International.

The keynote speaker for the conference is the international President of Toastmasters International, Deepak Menon, DTM. Menon says he felt comfortable in his speaking abilities when he attended his first club meeting in 2002. His passionate involvement over the years, fueled by remarkable mentors and member connections, led him through Toastmasters’ leadership levels, to the International Board of Directors and ultimately, the role of 2019-2020 International President. Joining him will be District Director, Jennifer Ghosh, DTM.

Every year, a non-Toastmaster is honored for his/her communication and leadership contributions. ‘The Communicator Award’ will be announced during the event. Dr. Swarnim Wagle, former VC, National Planning Commission, was bestowed with the award last year.

The event will also be peppered with lighter sessions where Toastmasters will showcase their music and cultural talents.

Starting in 1991 with the inception of the Kathmandu Toastmasters Club, there were only eight clubs including the first corporate club, Laxmi Bank Toastmasters Club, until 2017. Thereafter, being part of District 41, there has been a proliferation of clubs in the last couple of years. Currently, there are 30 clubs and over 850 members from banks, academic institutions, tourism entrepreneurs, Chartered Accountants, educators, women, entrepreneurs, and other professionals.

Club Growth Director of District 41, Ranjit Acharya, DTM said, "This is going to be a historic event with International President of Toastmasters International gracing us with his presence. There will be great learning and networking opportunities for our members and I am all excited for the Communicator Award along with both the Humorous and Evaluation contests."

Division A Director, Suman Shakya, DTM is proud to be leading Division A (Nepal), District 41. “Citation 2019 will be the largest gathering of Toastmasters in Nepal as yet for a day full of learning, networking and helping each other become a better version of themselves.”

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that enhances public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., USA, the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

The world needs leaders. Leaders head families, coach teams, run businesses, and mentor others. These leaders must not only accomplish, but they must also communicate. By regularly giving speeches, gaining feedback, leading teams, and guiding others to achieve their goals in a supportive atmosphere, leaders emerge from the Toastmasters program. Every Toastmasters journey begins with a single speech. During their journey, they learn to tell their stories. They listen and answer. They plan and lead. They give feedback—and accept it. Through our community of learners, they find their path to leadership.