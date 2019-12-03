Nepali Men And Women Win 13th SAG Football

Nepal, by defeating Bhutan by four goal to nil, has made a great start in first match of men football in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG).

Sujal Shrestha, captain of Nepal’s football team broke the dead lock by scoring his first goal within first five minutes.

Captain Shrestha scored two goals while Abhishek Rijal and Mikchen Tamang scored one goal each.

Likewise, women’s football team of Nepal defeated Sri Lanka by one goal to nil in the first match of women football championship, held in Pokhara.

Saru Limbu had managed to score during the 88th minute of the game