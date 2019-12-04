Nepal Leads In Medal Table With 23 Gold Till Second Day

Nepal Leads In Medal Table With 23 Gold By Second Day

Dec. 4, 2019, 8:31 a.m.

Nepal Leads the Medal Table with 23 gold, 9 Silver and 12 bronze with total 44 medals at the end of second day game. Hosts Nepal sweeps almost all gold medals from Karate and Takendow. Out of 23 gold, Nepal also bagged gold in athletics like Triathlon and 10,000 meter women race.

SAG-1200x700.png

Securing total of 40 medals with 15 gold, 16 bronze India is in second position. Sri Lanka secured total 46 medals with 5 gold, 15 silver and 27 bronze. Bangladesh bagged total 28 medals with 4 gold, 4 silver and 20 bronze. Similarly, Pakistan bagged 27 medals with 4 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze. Maldives secured one gold and Bhutan secured 3 bronze by the closure of 2 day.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

