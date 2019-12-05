India Is Leading In Medal Tally, Nepal And Pakistan Following In 13th SAG

India Is Leading In Medal Tally, Nepal And Pakistan Following In 13th SAG

Dec. 5, 2019, 8:45 a.m.

Trailing in the second position for two days, India has started to lead the 13th Sough Asian Games (SAG) metal tally. India has already bagged a total 70 medals with 34 gold, 23 silver and 13 medals. After maintaining two days lead in 13th South Asian Games, Nepal falls to the second position with 29 gold, 15 silver and 25 bronze with a total 69 medals. As the end of the third-day game on Wednesday, India has started to completely control the SAG as in the past.

medall tally up to third day.jpg

Sri Lanka is in the third position with 8 gold, 23 silver, and 37 bronze and 68 total. Pakistan bagged a total of 68 medals with 9 gold, 18 silver, and 18 bronze. Bangladesh secured a total of 35 medals with 6 gold, 25 silver, and 35 bronze and Maldives bagged total of 3 medals with 1 gold and 2 bronze. Bhutan has bagged 4 bronze so far.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

