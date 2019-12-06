India On Top In Medal Tally With 82 Gold, Nepal In Second with 41 Gold In SAG 2019

India On Top In Medal Tally With 82 Gold, Nepal In Second with 41 Gold In SAG 2019

Dec. 6, 2019, 8:38 p.m.

Although Nepalese players have been adding the gold medals, they are now too far from India in medal tally. Nepal’s Subash Tamang, 17, has bagged gold in men’s individual and team event of golf, in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG).

In the match held in Gokarna, Tamang had scored 274 pars in 14 holes. Along with Tamang’s win the gold medal count of Nepal has reached 39.

Tamang had defeated Mohammad Farhad of Bangladesh. Tamang is the youngest participant of Nepal to win two gold medals. Sukra Bahadur Rai, Tanka Bahadur Karki and Niraj Tamang had played alongside Tamang in the team event of golf.

medal Tally December 6.jpg

As was expected, India is leading the medal tally at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games with a total of 165 medals including 81 gold, 59 Silver and 48 bronze at the 8 PM fifth day.

Nepal, who dominated the medal table till Wednesday midday, is currently trailing behind with41 gold, 27 silver, and 38 bronze medals. However, Nepal surpassed its previous 31-gold-record (1999) on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives have secured 23, 19, 4 and 1 gold respectively while Bhutan is yet to score one.

The seven-nation was inaugurated on December 1 and it will be closed on December 10.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i
Dec 06, 2019
Not To Proceed Clearing the Forest In Nijgadh Till Another Order : Supreme Court
Dec 06, 2019
Everest Bank Donated School Van
Dec 06, 2019
Prithvi Bahadur Pande Honored
Dec 06, 2019
Gaurika Singh Bags Second Gold Medal In SAG Swimming
Dec 06, 2019

More on Sports

Gaurika Singh Bags Second Gold Medal In SAG Swimming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal Enters Final Of SAG Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 32 minutes ago
India Continues To Lead In Medal Chart With 42 Gold And Nepal Secured 34 Gold Remains Second By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Gaurika Singh Bags First Gold For Nepal In Swimming In 13th SAG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Is Leading In Medal Tally, Nepal And Pakistan Following In 13th SAG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal And India Neck To Neck In Medal Tally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Not To Proceed Clearing the Forest In Nijgadh Till Another Order : Supreme Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Everest Bank Donated School Van By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Prithvi Bahadur Pande Honored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Kul Man Ghising Receives NAST Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Finland Supports UNICEF To Realize Children Rights To Education And Water and Sanitation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75