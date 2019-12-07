SAG 2019: India Dominates Medal Tally With 201Medals, Sri Lanka Second In Total Medal Tally And Nepal Still Second In Total Gold

India continues to lead in a medal chart with a total of 201 medals and Sri Lanka second is in second with total medal 159. However, Nepal is leading in gold securing 43 gold medals that stood the second position. India added 18 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze today at the end of the seventh-day game.

Nepalese runner secured the gold medal in Marathon Kiran Bogati secured gold and Nepali wrestler secured a gold medal. However, Sri Lanka added 6 gold medals today and Pakistan added one gold. Sangita Dhami of Nepal wins a gold medal in women wrestling in Janakpur. In 55 KG group, she secured a gold defeating another Nepali counterpart.

Although Nepal leads two days in the medal tally, India has started to pull back Nepal from the third day. As in the past, India, a sports power of South Asia, is dominating the game on many fronts. India bagged 42 gold, 31 silver and 16 bronze with 89 total.

In swimming, Nepal’s Gaurika Singh missed gold in a very close competition. India dominates most of the competition, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also coming up. However, there are a bit behind because Nepalese players dominated in all marshal art categories.