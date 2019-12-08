India Defeats Nepal In SAG Women Football

India Defeats Nepal In SAG Women Football

Dec. 8, 2019, 1:12 p.m.

Nepal lost to India 1-0 in the final match of women's football under the 13th South Asian Games underway at the Pokhara Stadium in Kaski district on Saturday.

However, both the teams have made it to the finals based on scores. They will compete again for a gold medal on December 9.

For India, N.Ji. Bala Devi's goal in the 18th minute turned out to be a decisive goal. She used a header to score the goal from a corner kick by Dengmi Grenas.

With this win, India has got nine points becoming winner of the group while Nepal has secured six points becoming the first-runner up. Earlier, Nepal won two matches and lost one in the tournament.

Likewise, the Maldives beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a match played for third position in the tournament.

Nepal, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka have taken part in the tournament tht started from December 3.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

43 People Killed In New Delhi Factory Fire
Dec 08, 2019
KOV Program Signed An Agreement With Balaju School
Dec 08, 2019
Upper Bhotekosi Starts Electricity Generation
Dec 08, 2019
Weather Forecast December 8: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region Of Nepal
Dec 08, 2019
SAG 2019: India Dominates Medal Tally With 201Medals, Sri Lanka Second In Total Medal Tally And Nepal Still Second In Total Gold
Dec 07, 2019

More on Sports

SAG 2019: India Dominates Medal Tally With 201Medals, Sri Lanka Second In Total Medal Tally And Nepal Still Second In Total Gold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 1 minute ago
SAG Football: Nepal Reaches Top Defeating Maldives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kiran Bogati Wins Gold Medal Of South Asian Games Marathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
India On Top In Medal Tally With 82 Gold, Nepal In Second with 41 Gold In SAG 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Gaurika Singh Bags Second Gold Medal In SAG Swimming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal Enters Final Of SAG Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

43 People Killed In New Delhi Factory Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
KOV Program Signed An Agreement With Balaju School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
Upper Bhotekosi Starts Electricity Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
Weather Forecast December 8: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
Global IME Bank Starts Integrated Transaction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2019
Weather Forecast December 7: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75