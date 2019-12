India Dominates Medal Tally With 279 Medals, Sri Lanka Second with 226 and Nepal with 188. However, Nepal maintains its gold with 49 behind India which secured 149 gold. Pakistan secured 32 gold and Bangladesh with 19 and Maldives with 1 Gold.

Today, India dominates sweeping medals. However, Nepal secured four gold medals. Sri Lanka has made a big progress today.

Tomorrow is a closing day. Nepal will play football final with Bhutan.