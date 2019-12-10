13th SAG Closed, Pakistan To Host 14th SAG,

Started ten days ago on December 1, 13th South Asian Games (SAG) concluded today with a big closing ceremony. President Bidya Devi Bhandari declared open the game and deputy prime minister and Minister of defense Ishwor Pokharel was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

The organizer also announces that 14th SAG will be held in Pakistan.

Although Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli cannot attend the inaugural ceremony due to health, he addressed the players through video today. In his video message, prime minister Oli has said that the SAG helped to strengthen unity and friendship among the south Asian countries. He also thanked all the persons who involved in making South Asian Games a grand success.

Prime minister Oli has invited the entire player tomorrow at Prime Minister’s residence. During the closing ceremony, players from participating nations attended March Past.

From Nepal’s side, Gaurika Singh marched carrying the Nepalese flag. During the opening Olympic, Olympian Kamal Adhikari carried the Nepalese flag. Gaurika Singh bagged four gold medals in SAG. She won gold in the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke 400 meters FreeStyle and 100-meter freestyle.

She is the only player to win four gold medals in the tournament. Earlier, Deepak Bita bagged four gold medals in Taekwondo.

The thirteenth SAG remains one of the most successful tournaments for Nepal as Nepal secured 51 gold, 59 silver, and 92 bronze. Nepal retained the second position in achieving the highest gold medal in the tournament. Nepal secured 31 gold in eighth SAG.